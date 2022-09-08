Cream Finance Price Down 2.1% This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $614,928.00 worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $16.47 or 0.00085266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

