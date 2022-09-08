Credits (CS) Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million

Credits (CS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $32,757.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

