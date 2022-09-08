Curio (CUR) Hits Market Cap of $73,595.79

Curio (CUR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Curio has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Curio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Curio has a market capitalization of $73,595.79 and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005301 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00037738 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134738 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022789 BTC.
Curio Profile
CUR is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
