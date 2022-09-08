Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.08

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.08 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 6703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

