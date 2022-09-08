Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.34% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $25.43.

