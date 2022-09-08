Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.88 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 156.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,017 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.