Dakota Wealth Management Invests $1.93 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

