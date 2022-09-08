Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 15,517 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

