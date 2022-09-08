Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,718 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after buying an additional 2,262,834 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,471,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,351,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,075,000 after purchasing an additional 87,706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,009,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.88 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.

