Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 40,844 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,526 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 107,189 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Starbucks by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 135,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 94,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 4.5 %

SBUX opened at $88.31 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

