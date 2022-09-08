Dalal Street LLC Sells 3,503,667 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Dalal Street LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,503,667 shares during the period. Seritage Growth Properties makes up approximately 0.2% of Dalal Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dalal Street LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 93.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.