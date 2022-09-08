Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.41. 1,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,085. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

