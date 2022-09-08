Deeper Network Achieves Market Cap of $15.72 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $15.72 million and approximately $586,780.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Deeper Network Profile

DPR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. The official website for Deeper Network is www.deeper.network. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Deeper Network is a blockchain-powered all-in-one solution designed to provide true Internet freedom with enhanced security. Combining security, sharing, and blockchain, Deeper creates a new concept called SSS (Secure Shared Service) that enables open and secure Internet access and equal participation in mining.DPR tokens can be earned and spent via sharing or consuming bandwidth on the network. DPR incentivizes users to actively contribute bandwidth to the network thus making the overall network more robust and performant for everyone.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

