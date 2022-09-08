Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $365.56. 4,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,339. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

