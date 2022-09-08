Dell Technologies Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,170,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

