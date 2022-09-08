Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Capitalization Hits $4.26 Million

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $134,519.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,665.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.02 or 0.06015210 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00876523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,177,680 coins and its circulating supply is 166,878,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.