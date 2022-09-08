Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Price Target to €8.40

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.10 ($8.27) to €8.40 ($8.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGL Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €8.20 ($8.37) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

SGL Carbon Price Performance

SGLFF remained flat at $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

