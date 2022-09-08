Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 21,558 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 104% compared to the typical volume of 10,566 call options.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE DB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,086. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Amundi raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,371 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,773,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth approximately $807,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 627,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,443,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

