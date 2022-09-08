Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Increases Dividend to $1.55 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 79.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $10.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $68.36 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

