Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Vladimir Mitnovetski Acquires 4,807 Shares

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.40 ($7.27) per share, with a total value of A$49,992.80 ($34,960.00).
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 16th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 2,500 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.90 ($7.62) per share, with a total value of A$27,250.00 ($19,055.94).
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 2,500 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$11.25 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,125.00 ($19,667.83).
Dicker Data Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Dicker Data Increases Dividend
Dicker Data Company Profile
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.