Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Down 0.4%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 3,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 45,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

DFFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

