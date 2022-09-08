Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Down 0.4%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 3,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 45,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DFFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.