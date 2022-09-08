DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $564.00 million-$568.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.

DOCN stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $41.05. 22,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,191. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.27 and a beta of 1.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,384 shares of company stock worth $1,002,595 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in DigitalOcean by 236.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 369,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 352,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DigitalOcean by 40.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 225,560 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

