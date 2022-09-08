DigixDAO Market Cap Tops $9.95 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $18.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $134.67 or 0.00679054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,832.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00065484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00070582 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005779 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00083036 BTC.

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,909 coins. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

