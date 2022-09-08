Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Position Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8,106.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.61. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,689. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

