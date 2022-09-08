Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.41

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and traded as low as $25.63. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 1,833,500 shares.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

