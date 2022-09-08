Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Shares Down 0.1%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Direxion World Without Waste ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83.

