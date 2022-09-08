Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $113.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DFS. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.