DLD Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flagstar Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently commented on FBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

NYSE:FBC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.67%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.