DLD Asset Management LP Invests $435,000 in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWUPU. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,051,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,409,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,010,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,509,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWUPU traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 2,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,993. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

