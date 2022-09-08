DLD Asset Management LP Invests $565,000 in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Immunic at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunic by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Immunic by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Immunic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Immunic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,344. The company has a market cap of $140.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.98. Immunic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73.
Immunic Profile
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunic (IMUX)
