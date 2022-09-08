DLD Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Cerner comprises approximately 0.8% of DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,067,000 after purchasing an additional 543,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,014,000 after buying an additional 357,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cerner by 407.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,131,000 after buying an additional 5,219,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,884,000 after buying an additional 621,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Cerner by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,427,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,289,000 after buying an additional 181,146 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Cerner Stock Performance

Cerner Profile

NASDAQ:CERN remained flat at $94.92 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.