DLD Asset Management LP Takes $2.20 Million Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.14% of Tenneco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEN. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 363.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.34. 70,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,383. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

