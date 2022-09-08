Doge Killer Price Tops $583.90 on Top Exchanges (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Doge Killer coin can now be bought for $583.90 or 0.03022246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doge Killer has a total market cap of $62.86 million and $993,868.00 worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doge Killer has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.39 or 0.99815280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038378 BTC.

Doge Killer Coin Profile

Doge Killer (LEASH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken. Doge Killer’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

Doge Killer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doge Killer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doge Killer using one of the exchanges listed above.

