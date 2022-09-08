Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$325.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.80 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DLB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,845. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.30. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.