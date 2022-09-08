Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,110. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,077 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,271,000 after acquiring an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,565,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,106,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

