Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $44,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $418.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.85. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

