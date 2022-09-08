Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $27,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Shares of RY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.46. 14,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,080. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

