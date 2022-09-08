Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Northrop Grumman worth $36,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $3,770,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 75.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 216,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $486.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.48 and its 200-day moving average is $460.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

