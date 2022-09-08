Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 954 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,877,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 238,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $12,747,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.95. 6,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,230. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $149.13 and a 1-year high of $192.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day moving average is $171.80.

