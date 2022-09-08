Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,386 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 47.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Lam Research by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $438.05. 14,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $457.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

