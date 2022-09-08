Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,935 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.4% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $53,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.27. 96,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,962,663. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $221.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

