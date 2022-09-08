Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories
In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.92. 80,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,647. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.
Abbott Laboratories Profile
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
