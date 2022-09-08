Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in MSCI by 82.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MSCI by 47.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $7.86 on Thursday, hitting $482.16. 2,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $459.08 and its 200 day moving average is $456.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

