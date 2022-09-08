Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 72,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,654. The company has a market capitalization of $170.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.08. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

