Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 42,388 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,388 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 55,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,174. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

