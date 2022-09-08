Doyle Wealth Management Buys 378 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Humana by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded up $5.27 on Thursday, reaching $486.94. 5,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $504.99.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

