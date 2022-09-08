Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,086 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.55. 97,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,090,728. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.