Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.56. 189,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,625,183. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.