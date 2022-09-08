Doyle Wealth Management Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.7% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.3% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 108,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,922 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 38,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.41. 527,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,341,326. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

