Doyle Wealth Management Sells 6,682 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 476,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 205,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.79. 446,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,404,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $262.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

